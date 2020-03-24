Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million
· *Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects that jobless claims released on Thursday will be 3.4 million, she told CNBC during a Tuesday interview. *
· *Unemployment claims gained last week as coronavirus-induced layoffs began amid slowing US economic activity. *
· *Other firms such as Goldman Sachs...
US Weekly Jobless Claims
Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released
the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been
as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for
last week is more than double the
1.5 million new claims that analysts were...
The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as an economy grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic throws millions out of..
