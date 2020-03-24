Global  

Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million**

· *Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects that jobless claims released on Thursday will be 3.4 million, she told CNBC during a Tuesday interview. *
· *Unemployment claims gained last week as coronavirus-induced layoffs began amid slowing US economic activity. *
· *Other firms such as Goldman Sachs...
News video: US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million 01:07

 US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...

Coronavirus Update: Jobless Claims Surge To Record 3.3 Million, Tri-State Area Hit Hard [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Jobless Claims Surge To Record 3.3 Million, Tri-State Area Hit Hard

The coronavirus pandemic has sent unemployment claims to record highs, and people all around New York and the country are feeling the effects of the global pandemic. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33
U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million [Video]

U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as an economy grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic throws millions out of..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:20

US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsmaxNews24ReutersMarketWatchCBS 2Business Insider

'An unprecedented surge in layoffs': Goldman Sachs says US jobless claims could spike to a record 2.25 million this week

'An unprecedented surge in layoffs': Goldman Sachs says US jobless claims could spike to a record 2.25 million this week** · *US intial jobless claims could spike to a record 2.25 million this week as coronavirus-driven layoffs hit the labor market, according to Goldman...
Business Insider Also reported by •News24ReutersNewsmaxMarketWatchCBS 2

PandemicPete

Pandemic-Pete RT @krugermacro: Big jobs report tomorrow. The all-time-high weekly jobless claims in the US is 690,000. Morgan Stanley expects that to spi… 2 hours ago

Louiseaileen70

Louise Cooper Later US Dept of Labor releases number of Americans who have claimed in past week for unemployment support. could b… https://t.co/u60ntFwjlX 6 hours ago

rc19803

Rc RT @GoldTelegraph_: The all-time-high weekly jobless claims in the US is 690,000. Morgan Stanley expects that to spike to 3.4 million What… 8 hours ago

wallyr17

Wally RT @roymaj: Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million | Markets Insider https://t.co/HKtK66Zfat 9 hours ago

PowerlawVC

Algernon @Think_JanetL @DiMartinoBooth @BironelStudios @biancoresearch @ThinkAdvisor Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobles… https://t.co/dviTU11CiF 12 hours ago

GoldTelegraph_

Gold Telegraph The all-time-high weekly jobless claims in the US is 690,000. Morgan Stanley expects that to spike to 3.4 million… https://t.co/YTOB5jpizz 12 hours ago

