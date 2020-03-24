By the numbers: Mass layoffs in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19

Global  

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Businesses in the Milwaukee region and across the state have started notifying Wisconsin officials of mass layoffs because of the novel coronavirus crisis. Several such notices were publicly released Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The notices demonstrate that hundreds of people across Wisconsin have lost their jobs, at least temporarily, as a result of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on operations. The Milwaukee Business Journal compiled the data…
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue 'Safer At Home' Order Tuesday

Coronavirus In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue 'Safer At Home' Order Tuesday 00:27

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced he will order the closure of non-essential businesses in Wisconsin. Katie Johnston reports.

