Nike stock surges in wake of quarterly earnings report

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Nike Inc. shares surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported sales and earnings in excess of analyst expectations despite the mounting economic devastation from the coronavirus outbreak. The Washington County-based sportswear giant reported $10.1 billion in quarterly sales, a 7 percent increase not accounting for currency charges, and above the $9.806 billion expected by stock analysts. The company also exceeded earnings expectations. Analysts expected $0.59 in earnings per…
