South Jersey company's stock closes up 22% after coronavirus vaccine deal

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
South Jersey medical device company Akers Biosciences Inc. has entered into an in-licensing and product development deal for a coronavirus vaccine candidate under development by Premas Biotech. Under the terms of the agreement, Akers (NASDAQ: AKER) is acquiring North Jersey-based Cystron Biotech — the vaccine candidate's original license holder — for a $1 million upfront payment, 622,756 shares of common stock and a royalty on net sales. Akers will also pay Cystron's owners another $10 million…
