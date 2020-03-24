Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Online Learning Gets Boost In South Florida With Free Wireless Data

Online Learning Gets Boost In South Florida With Free Wireless Data

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
AT&T is stepping up to help South Florida students connect easier for their online learning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands of Pinellas students pick up laptops, tablets for online learning

Thousands of Pinellas students pick up laptops, tablets for online learning 01:49

 From classroom to computer. Thousands of Pinellas County students spent the day Tuesday picking up laptops and tablets and gearing up for the first day of online learning, which will begin Monday, March 30.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRAVLIC

Tom Ravlic FIPA FFA @MySocialMedia6 Several things are at stake here: 1. Enrolment patterns will change. 2. The overseas cohort may ge… https://t.co/96l3GE9zHp 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.