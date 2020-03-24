S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting a very strong day ahead, Dow Jones up 11% Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are up around 5% heading into the open with the local market set to follow up yesterday's gains of 4.17% to 4,735.70. US markets posted one of their best days since the GFC overnight with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) up 11.37%. The S&P 500 Index (INDEX:. INX) closed at 2,447.33, +209.93 or up 9.38% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 7,417.86, +557.18 or up 8.12%. The overdue optimism comes from the pending US$2 trillion stimulus bill being progressing through Congress. The next step for the bill is voting in the Senate. All commodities higher overnight Most commodities had healthy bounces overnight with gold up 6.5% to US1,670 per ounce and Crude Oil WTI up 4% to US$24.30 per barrel. The AUD continues to bounce off its recent lows and is buying 59.6 US cents, a solid bounce of its recent bottom of 55 US cents. [REPORT] US sharemarkets posted their biggest one day gains since 1933. Dow Jones +2112pts or +11.4% on US stimulus hopes https://t.co/rIt61ByMlB #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/9adHALj7S9 — CommSec (@CommSec) March 24, 2020 👓 View full article

