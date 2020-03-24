Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting a very strong day ahead, Dow Jones up 11%

S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting a very strong day ahead, Dow Jones up 11%

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are up around 5% heading into the open with the local market set to follow up yesterday's gains of 4.17% to 4,735.70. US markets posted one of their best days since the GFC overnight with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) up 11.37%. The S&P 500 Index (INDEX:. INX) closed at 2,447.33, +209.93 or up 9.38% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 7,417.86, +557.18 or up 8.12%. The overdue optimism comes from the pending US$2 trillion stimulus bill being progressing through Congress. The next step for the bill is voting in the Senate. All commodities higher overnight Most commodities had healthy bounces overnight with gold up 6.5% to US1,670 per ounce and Crude Oil WTI up 4% to US$24.30 per barrel. The AUD continues to bounce off its recent lows and is buying 59.6 US cents, a solid bounce of its recent bottom of 55 US cents.   [REPORT] US sharemarkets posted their biggest one day gains since 1933. Dow Jones +2112pts or +11.4% on US stimulus hopes https://t.co/rIt61ByMlB #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/9adHALj7S9 — CommSec (@CommSec) March 24, 2020    
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: One Day At A Time Official Season 4

One Day At A Time Official Season 4 01:00

 One Day At A Time Official Season 4 Trailer Don’t miss the season four premiere, Tuesday March 23 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop! About One Day At A Time: A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proactive_au

Proactive Australia $APT S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting a very strong day ahead, Dow Jones up 11% https://t.co/1QHxJEttUT via @proactive_au @AfterPayAU #APT 27 minutes ago

graspingthemkt

Grasping the Market Last week closed weak settling near the recent low. Friday's profile had very little excess at both sides, suggesti… https://t.co/GKkJkHBxmA 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.