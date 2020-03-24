Gold Road Resources directors buy shares on-market

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) directors have been buying shares on-market in a vote of confidence for the company. Three board members purchased shares on-market, being non-executive chairman Tim Netscher, executive director Justin Osborne, and non-executive director Brian Levet. Netscher purchased 10,000 for $11,500, an average buy price of $1.15, which increased his holding to 775,000 shares. Osborne purchased 75,000 for $88,875, an average buy price of $1.185, which increased his holding to 3.198 million. Levet purchased 40,000 for $41,988, an average buy price of $1.05, which increased his holding to 170,000 shares. Big plans for 2020 at Gruyere Gold Road has big plans for 2020, with production at the tier one Gruyere Gold Mine joint venture to support exploration activities around its tenements. The Gruyere Joint Venture with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) (JSE:GFI) has an 11-year mine-life producing at 300,000 ounces a year on average, 8.2 million tonnes throughput, a resource base of 6.6 million ounces and a reserve base of 3.7 million ounces. Guidance this year is 250,000-285,000 ounces with the JV continuing to ramp-up production. On the exploration front, the company is debt-free and has budgeted A$26 million for greenfields exploration this year.


