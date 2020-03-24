Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gold Road Resources directors buy shares on-market

Gold Road Resources directors buy shares on-market

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) directors have been buying shares on-market in a vote of confidence for the company. Three board members purchased shares on-market, being non-executive chairman Tim Netscher, executive director Justin Osborne, and non-executive director Brian Levet. Netscher purchased 10,000 for $11,500, an average buy price of $1.15, which increased his holding to 775,000 shares. Osborne purchased 75,000 for $88,875, an average buy price of $1.185, which increased his holding to 3.198 million. Levet purchased 40,000 for $41,988, an average buy price of $1.05, which increased his holding to 170,000 shares. Big plans for 2020 at Gruyere Gold Road has big plans for 2020, with production at the tier one Gruyere Gold Mine joint venture to support exploration activities around its tenements. The Gruyere Joint Venture with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) (JSE:GFI) has an 11-year mine-life producing at 300,000 ounces a year on average, 8.2 million tonnes throughput, a resource base of 6.6 million ounces and a reserve base of 3.7 million ounces. Guidance this year is 250,000-285,000 ounces with the JV continuing to ramp-up production.   On the exploration front, the company is debt-free and has budgeted A$26 million for greenfields exploration this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Restaurants & Eateries 01:08

 In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.5%. Leading the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 31.9% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures up about 31.6% on the day.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.