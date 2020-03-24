Sheboygan printer switches to making disposable face shields during pandemic

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sheboygan-based commercial printer Franzen Graphics is switching from print production to the engineering and manufacturing of disposable face shields during the coronavirus pandemic. This switch was in response to the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic in early March as well as state governors calling for the need for more personal protective equipment. With material availability, Franzen Graphics is able to produce 75,000 face shields.


