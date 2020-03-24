Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Sheboygan printer switches to making disposable face shields during pandemic

Sheboygan printer switches to making disposable face shields during pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Sheboygan-based commercial printer Franzen Graphics is switching from print production to the engineering and manufacturing of disposable face shields during the coronavirus pandemic. This switch was in response to the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic in early March as well as state governors calling for the need for more personal protective equipment. With material availability, Franzen Graphics is able to produce 75,000 face shields. The printer's design can be…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: UCLA Engineers Developing Surgical Face Shields For Area Hospitals

Coronavirus: UCLA Engineers Developing Surgical Face Shields For Area Hospitals 00:44

 Engineers at the University of California Los Angeles have started using 3D printing and laser cutting equipment to produce surgical face shields in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laura_spalinger

Laura S RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: Sheboygan printer switches to making disposable face shields during pandemic https://t.co/c5EPLPdF8X via @MKEBizJournal 3 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad Sheboygan printer switches to making disposable face shields during pandemic https://t.co/c5EPLPdF8X via @MKEBizJournal 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.