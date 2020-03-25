DLIR: More than 40,000 Hawaii residents have filed unemployment claims in March

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bill Kunstman with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations told Pacific Business News that the office received 19,534 initial claims on Monday alone. 👓 View full article



