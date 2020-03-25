DLIR: More than 40,000 Hawaii residents have filed unemployment claims in March

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Axel Beers RT @rfinnerty1: Yesterday alone, on a single day, the Hawaii’s @HI_DLIR received more than 20,000 first time claims for unemployment insura… 3 days ago
Ryan Finnerty Yesterday alone, on a single day, the Hawaii’s @HI_DLIR received more than 20,000 first time claims for unemploymen… https://t.co/LklaoXRzDE 3 days ago
Bruce A RT @pacificbiznews: Bill Kunstman with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations told PBN that the office received 19,534 initial cl… 4 days ago
Pacific Business News Bill Kunstman with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations told PBN that the office received 19,534 initia… https://t.co/Ghm9kUzp2B 4 days ago