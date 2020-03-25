Global  

DLIR: More than 40,000 Hawaii residents have filed unemployment claims in March

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bill Kunstman with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations told Pacific Business News that the office received 19,534 initial claims on Monday alone.
