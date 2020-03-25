Altech Chemicals pursues European initiatives for the post COVID-19 economy

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has provided a corporate update regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to supporting the welfare of all its employees, the company is only proceeding with discretionary expenditure that will assist to position it to continue to progress its high purity alumina (HPA) project once financial markets and the global economy stabilise.*HPA site works*



At the company's HPA plant site in Malaysia, almost all the outstanding stage two site construction work (electrical substation) has been completed and no work additional to stage two is currently planned.



The minor remaining work on the substation consists of internal fit-out (most of which been completed), sewage and drainage work.*Malaysia's Covid-19 movement control order*



Work at the HPA plant site is currently suspended due to the Malaysian government's imposition of a movement control order in response to the outbreak of Covid-19, which is currently in effect until 31 March 2020.



The HPA site is fully fenced and has 24-hour security (both at the industrial complex entrance and at the plant site) as the movement of security personnel is exempt from the control order.



It is expected that site work can re-commence easily when the control order is lifted.


