Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Altech Chemicals pursues European initiatives for the post COVID-19 economy

Altech Chemicals pursues European initiatives for the post COVID-19 economy

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has provided a corporate update regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to supporting the welfare of all its employees, the company is only proceeding with discretionary expenditure that will assist to position it to continue to progress its high purity alumina (HPA) project once financial markets and the global economy stabilise.*HPA site works*

At the company's HPA plant site in Malaysia, almost all the outstanding stage two site construction work (electrical substation) has been completed and no work additional to stage two is currently planned.

The minor remaining work on the substation consists of internal fit-out (most of which been completed), sewage and drainage work.*Malaysia's Covid-19 movement control order*

Work at the HPA plant site is currently suspended due to the Malaysian government's imposition of a movement control order in response to the outbreak of Covid-19, which is currently in effect until 31 March 2020.

The HPA site is fully fenced and has 24-hour security (both at the industrial complex entrance and at the plant site) as the movement of security personnel is exempt from the control order.

It is expected that site work can re-commence easily when the control order is lifted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newswiresau

Newswires $ATC Altech Chemicals pursues European initiatives for the post COVID-19 economy (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/6WWYBCm9VA 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.