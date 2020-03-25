Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Covid-19 coronavirus: Domino's Pizza no longer to provide free meals to elderly during lockdown

Covid-19 coronavirus: Domino's Pizza no longer to provide free meals to elderly during lockdown

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Domino's Pizza no longer to provide free meals to elderly during lockdownDomino's Pizza will no longer offer a free weekly meal to elderly customers during New Zealand's alert level 4 lockdown. The fast-food franchise yesterday announced its initiative to provide senior citizens over the age of 70 who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: CVS, Domino's Pizza Among Companies Hiring New Emploees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CVS, Domino's Pizza Among Companies Hiring New Emploees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:21

 Domino's Pizza, in the Philadelphia region alone, need 700 workers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LondonLovesBiz

LondonLovesBusiness Domino’s Pizza orders surge over coronavirus lockdown .@Dominos_UK #Covid_19 #Coronavirus #Pizza #London #UK -… https://t.co/OGfRFDpFVU 3 days ago

OscarWGrut

Oscar Williams-Grut Domino's hiring extra staff as people order lockdown pizzas https://t.co/omg2DWkxp3 via @YahooFinanceUK 3 days ago

Chelsea_Mufasa

Chelsea RT @perthnow: Domino's is hiring 2000 extra workers after seeing a surge in deliveries. https://t.co/tNzavd8TaD 4 days ago

perthnow

PerthNow Domino's is hiring 2000 extra workers after seeing a surge in deliveries. https://t.co/tNzavd8TaD 5 days ago

KristinTrible

Kristin Trible RT @MD_Labor: Amazon, Domino's Pizza, Giant Foods, H&S Bakery, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Walmart are just a few of the many businesses in… 6 days ago

National_CORE

National CORE RT @hopethf: Are you or someone you know out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Walmart, Amazon, and Domino's Pizza are hiring thousands… 6 days ago

hopethf

Hope Through Housing Are you or someone you know out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Walmart, Amazon, and Domino's Pizza are hirin… https://t.co/Iu19GeP5R4 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.