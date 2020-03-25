Global  

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Americans should 'cut off our pay' if Congress doesn't 'pass the damn bill' for coronavirus aid

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Americans should 'cut off our pay' if Congress doesn't 'pass the damn bill' for coronavirus aid· Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had some strong words for his congressional colleagues as they attempted to brute-force their way into a massive $2 trillion stimulus.
· "And what's holding this bill up is special interest politics," Graham said. "And if in the next 48 hours we do not pass this bill,...
