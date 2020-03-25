Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Walmart Inc's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus cases in India cross 400, 80 districts under lockdown | Oneindia News 01:53 AS PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS HAUNTS THE ENTIRE WORLD, INDIA IS ALSO FIGHTING TO CONTAIN ANY COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19. THE FRESH CONFIRMED CASES OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, TAMIL NADU AND BIHAR HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL IN INDIA OVER 400 WITH ATLEAST 7 DEATHS REPORTED. ACCORDING TO...