Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries

Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has suspended services as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Narendra Modi ordered the lockdown from Tuesday midnight, but a central government advisory suggested exempting e-commerce deliveries of essentials such as food and medical equipment in addition to grocery stores and banks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News 03:11

 THE HEALTH MINISTRY ANNOUNCED IN THEIR DAILY BRIEFING THAT THE GOVT IS WORKING WITH 12 PRIVATE LABORATORY CHAINS FOR TESTING THESE 12 HAVE 15,000 COLLECTION CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DNAtv

Derrick N Ashong RT @Reuters: Walmart's Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries https://t.co/qiVIk56Dq3 Follow our li… 2 minutes ago

PigeonExpress_

The Pigeon Express - TPE India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart suspends services amid national coronavirus lockdown #Flipkart #India… https://t.co/ITEWQaCQ4P 2 minutes ago

mohitinmedia

Mohit Ahuja Walmart's Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries #Flipkart @Flipkart… https://t.co/PqBgMizRE3 3 minutes ago

5thVed

CHINA LIED, HUMANS DIED Walmart's Flipkart suspends services as India lock-down impedes online grocery deliveries. 5 minutes ago

bhupighuman

bhupinder singh RT @Reuters: Walmart's India e-commerce unit Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown https://t.co/1qQawS5ucA https://t.co/7th0Bruz1O 5 minutes ago

trafficbutter

Traffic Updates & Crucial Information Walmart's Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries https://t.co/ZGUwTKtefo Fo… https://t.co/tFovLEUTnx 8 minutes ago

prasunbiswas162

Prasun Biswas Amazon stops taking new orders, Flipkart suspends services amid coronavirus lockdown - Business News https://t.co/sCQDrkzRpp 11 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Walmart's Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries https://t.co/qiVIk56Dq3 Fo… https://t.co/aj39l4btBT 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.