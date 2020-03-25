Flipkart suspends services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has suspended services as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Narendra Modi ordered the lockdown from Tuesday midnight, but a central government advisory suggested exempting e-commerce deliveries of essentials such as food and medical equipment in addition to grocery stores and banks.
THE HEALTH MINISTRY ANNOUNCED IN THEIR DAILY BRIEFING THAT THE GOVT IS WORKING WITH 12 PRIVATE LABORATORY CHAINS FOR TESTING THESE 12 HAVE 15,000 COLLECTION CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have...
