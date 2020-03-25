Global  

Thai oil refiners said cutting output as demand falls

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Oil refineries in Thailand are reducing their run rates by 10% to 20% after measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus caused domestic fuel demand to fall sharply, two sources familiar with the matter said.
