Occidental Petroleum cuts CEO, staff pay to combat falling oil prices Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Occidental Petroleum Corp will cut employee salaries by up to 30%, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, as the debt-laden U.S. oil producer tries to save cash amid tumbling energy prices. 👓 View full article

0

