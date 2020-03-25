Tokyo's delayed Olympics: Who pays bills for another year?

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — With the Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021, now comes the multi-billion-dollar question: Who pays the bills for the delay, and how large will they be?



The most likely answer is — primarily Japanese taxpayers.



“Of course there will be costs," organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said when the postponement was announced. “As for how much, we have no figures with us right now. As for who will shoulder these costs? Needless to say, they are not going to be easy discussions, so we are not sure how long they will take."



The Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei put the added cost at $2.7 billion, citing an estimate from local organizers.



Tokyo organizers will have to renegotiate new leases on venues, pay for maintenance at arenas, and maybe find different fields of play. They will also have to deal with real estate developers who are already selling off thousands of apartments at what will be the Athletes Village. The organizing committee also employs 3,500 staff members, and some may lose their jobs to cost cutting.



Tokyo, driven by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., has sold $3.3 billion in local sponsorships, more than twice any previous Olympics. Those brands will be clamoring to know what they get for their money. Refunds? Make-good deals? New contracts?



And nothing much can be done until new dates are set to replace what was to be this year's Olympics: July 24 through Aug. 9, 2020.



“The general target is summer of next year,” said Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee and a former Japanese Prime Minister. “We have to go through scheduling, international events. Many things will have to be adjusted before we come up with a certain time frame.”



Of course, all of the rescheduling problems are compounded by the uncertain spread of... 👓 View full article

