Acclaimed photographer Nemai Ghosh, who documented Satyajit Ray at work, passes away at 86 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

His photographs had a distinct style and those of the maestro reflected a rare intimacy 👓 View full article

