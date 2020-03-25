Global  

Acclaimed photographer Nemai Ghosh, who documented Satyajit Ray at work, passes away at 86

Hindu Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
His photographs had a distinct style and those of the maestro reflected a rare intimacy
