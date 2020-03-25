Global  

'A real step forward': Stocks climb after lawmakers agree $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
'A real step forward': Stocks climb after lawmakers agree $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus**

· *Stocks climbed on Wednesday after US lawmakers agreed on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to buttress the US economy against the novel coronavirus.*
· *The Senate plans to provide around $500 billion in loans and other help to companies and state and local governments, $350 billion to small businesses, and $150 billion to...
News video: Coronavirus stimulus bill again blocked by Democrats in key procedural vote

Coronavirus stimulus bill again blocked by Democrats in key procedural vote 02:44

 For the second time in as many days, a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package failed a key procedural vote in the Senate.

