Castor plans to issue stay-at-home order for the city of Tampa this morning Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mayor Jane Castor enacted a stay-at-home order for Tampa residents during a press conference on Tuesday. The order is expected to go into effect this morning. Affected businesses will mostly be in the tourism industry and restaurants, many of which are already closed or on take-out only, and other businesses that bring large gatherings together. The order will not affect essential businesses including banks, gas stations, doctors offices and grocery stores. The full list of essential businesses… 👓 View full article

