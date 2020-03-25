Nursing home industry appeals to governor for help Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Pennsylvania's nursing home and assisted living industry and workers unions are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to provide more help to protect at-risk seniors including more personal protective equipment, emergency funding that will allow for paid sick leave, and a 3 percent increase in reimbursement and at least $290 million in emergency funding to help nursing homes navigate COVID-19. The letter to Wolf was signed by the CEOs or leaders of LeadingAge PA, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, SEIU Healthcare… 👓 View full article

