Nursing home industry appeals to governor for help
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Pennsylvania's nursing home and assisted living industry and workers unions are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to provide more help to protect at-risk seniors including more personal protective equipment, emergency funding that will allow for paid sick leave, and a 3 percent increase in reimbursement and at least $290 million in emergency funding to help nursing homes navigate COVID-19. The letter to Wolf was signed by the CEOs or leaders of LeadingAge PA, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, SEIU Healthcare…