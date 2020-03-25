Global  

PTI passenger count up for February, but sharp declines loom; airport in good financial shape

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Near the end of Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Board of Directors, PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker had some good news to share amid turbulent times for the airport. Passenger traffic for February was up 6.3% over February 2019, and through the end of last month was up 6.8%, well outpacing 2019, which saw the airport surpass 1 million passengers for the first time since before the recession. “Unfortunately, it's going to be the last good report for a while…
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Planes stand on Heathrow Airport apron as flights cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Planes stand on Heathrow Airport apron as flights cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak 01:03

 Just a few planes were leaving Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning as the virus lockdown in the UK began to take effect. Most passenger flights have been cancelled in an effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19. But cargo movements are continuing - and could rise as supply chains feel increased...

