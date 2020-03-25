PTI passenger count up for February, but sharp declines loom; airport in good financial shape

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Near the end of Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Board of Directors, PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker had some good news to share amid turbulent times for the airport. Passenger traffic for February was up 6.3% over February 2019, and through the end of last month was up 6.8%, well outpacing 2019, which saw the airport surpass 1 million passengers for the first time since before the recession. “Unfortunately, it's going to be the last good report for a while… 👓 View full article

