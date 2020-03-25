Global  

Oscar winner sells Annapolis waterfront estate for $5M

Baltimore's Barry Levinson has unloaded his Gatsby-like estate on Spa Creek in Annapolis for $5 million. The Academy Award-winning director, whose films include "Diner," "Rain Man," "The Natural" and "Wag the Dog," sold the property last week to an undisclosed buyer, a boost for the local housing market as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the state. Besides boasting a Hollywood cache, the property also holds some local baseball lore: Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. rented the estate and lived…
