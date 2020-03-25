Global  

Refinancing triples as consumers worry about housing costs

Nearly half of Americans are worried about their ability to pay their rent or mortgage as the coronavirus pandemic impacts their daily lives, but some may be getting a break: the number of borrowers who have applied to lower their payments by refinancing their home loans has tripled in the past year, LendingTree data shows. Mortgage refinancing applications through LendingTree’s marketplace of lenders is up from a year ago in each of the 50 largest cities and in all but five states. The volatility…
