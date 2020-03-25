The Fed reportedly asks BlackRock to buy billions in bonds as part of its coronavirus relief effort
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () · *The Federal Reserve tapped BlackRock Tuesday afternoon to cooperate with billions in bond purchases for the central bank's coronavirus relief efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported.*
· *The world's largest money manager will buy agency commercial mortgage-backed securities approved by the Fed and on behalf of the central...
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.
