The Fed reportedly asks BlackRock to buy billions in bonds as part of its coronavirus relief effort

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Fed reportedly asks BlackRock to buy billions in bonds as part of its coronavirus relief effort· *The Federal Reserve tapped BlackRock Tuesday afternoon to cooperate with billions in bond purchases for the central bank's coronavirus relief efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported.*
· *The world's largest money manager will buy agency commercial mortgage-backed securities approved by the Fed and on behalf of the central...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 01:25

 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

