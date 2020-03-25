Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close.

The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. Cars in Mexico, U.S. territories and 16 states with high temperatures are affected.

Ford says a lever in the door latch can crack and fail. Typically doors won't close when it fails, but customers may be able to latch it after repeated attempts. If that happens, the doors could open while the cars are in motion.

Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the side door latches. Owners will be notified starting May 4.

Vehicles that are or have been registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington are affected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsjestme

itsjestme RT @WFLA: RECALL ALERT ⚠️ Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/S3hsKl9aP1 https://t.co/9bvVPaNmUX 5 minutes ago

mauiturtle

Turtle Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/wrSbG3htv3 6 minutes ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/tbBhWviICQ 8 minutes ago

Suessafluff

Suessafluff Are we really sure we want them making Face shields, respirators, & ventilators? No recalls on these, ok Ford?! For… https://t.co/qsTKgS61rN 8 minutes ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/7AEPJX6ahV 11 minutes ago

Justicegroupie2

Trump 2020 🇺🇸 RT @wkyc: Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/EuqXZMG1Gz 11 minutes ago

weareiowa5news

We Are Iowa Local 5 Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches https://t.co/EAnNzLYrB6 19 minutes ago

KCRG

KCRG The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. https://t.co/jRtUSytgT1 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.