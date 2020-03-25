Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: US signs off on historic US$2 trillion rescue deal

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: US signs off on historic US$2 trillion rescue dealThe White House and Senate leaders announced agreement Wednesday on an unparalleled, US$2 trillion (NZ$3.42 trillion) emergency bill to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.It's...
News video: Senate, White House Agree On Historic $2 Trillion Economic Stimulus Package

Senate, White House Agree On Historic $2 Trillion Economic Stimulus Package 01:51

 The White House has reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to help kickstart the U.S. economy after workers and businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Betty Yu reports. (3-24-2020)

