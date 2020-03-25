Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, nearly three years after it began carrying oil.



U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that the easement approval for the pipeline remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law, and a more extensive review is necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.



The pipeline was the subject of months of protests, sometimes violent, near the Standing Rock reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The Standing Rock tribe continued to press litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across several states to a shipping point in Illinois.



Boasberg ordered both parties to submit briefs on whether the pipeline should continue operating during the period of the new environmental review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sara Bernard RT @billmckibben: Holy heck! In huge victory for Standing Rock Sioux, federal judge orders review of Dakota Access Pipeline. Such thanks to… 4 seconds ago Jennifer Piercy RT @RuthH_Hopkins: OMG!!! Today a federal judge ordered the US Army Corps of Engineers to complete an extensive environmental review of the… 53 seconds ago Ed White Federal judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access oil pipeline; calls Army Corps’ assessment inadequate.… https://t.co/TiaGHSUdX4 2 minutes ago Brandi St. Pierre RT @snopes: A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeli… 6 minutes ago Andrew RT @amyrsisk: BREAKING: Nearly 4 years after Standing Rock sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the Dakota Access Pipeline, the judge… 8 minutes ago mySA Business News Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline https://t.co/0ODCXxwDuU 9 minutes ago CBS4Local A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the… https://t.co/5i6lRv9414 10 minutes ago