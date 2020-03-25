The price of oil could go negative — and it means some producers would actually pay people to take their oil Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· The novel coronavirus has cratered global oil demand and ignited a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has caused the price to collapse.

· The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, has fallen about 60% since the start of the year to between $20 and $30 per barrel.

· The novel coronavirus has cratered global oil demand and ignited a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has caused the price to collapse.· The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, has fallen about 60% since the start of the year to between $20 and $30 per barrel.· While Brent is unlikely to go

