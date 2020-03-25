Dow soars 496 points as traders await official approval for $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal**

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

**



· *US stocks climbed on Wednesday as the Senate moved toward a final vote on a $2 trillion relief package to aid economic fallout from coronavirius.*

· *The White House and the Senate reached an agreement overnight on the package, but a final vote is still pending.*

· *The bill includes payments for Americans,... **· *US stocks climbed on Wednesday as the Senate moved toward a final vote on a $2 trillion relief package to aid economic fallout from coronavirius.*· *The White House and the Senate reached an agreement overnight on the package, but a final vote is still pending.*· *The bill includes payments for Americans, 👓 View full article

