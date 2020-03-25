Osceola County enacts stay-at-home order, shuts down some businesses
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Osceola County has joined Orange County in asking residents to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The order for both Central Florida counties takes effect at 11 p.m. on March 26 through April 9 at 11 p.m. Businesses allowed to remain open include pharmacies, restaurants, hotels, appliance repair stores, gas stations, post offices, grocery stores, hardware stores, health care facilities and banks. All non-essential businesses are being asked to close temporarily during that same timeframe.…
