Gov. Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order for Colorado

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Thursday, March 26 through April 11. Polis said this means the public needs to stay at home, only interacting with members of their household. Essential facilities will remain open, including both grocery stores and liquor stores. Restaurants will also be allowed to continue offering takeout and pickup orders. But Polis said nonessential stores, many of which have been closed for days now, will continue to stay closed… 👓 View full article

