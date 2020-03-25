Global  

Gov. Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order for Colorado

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Gov. Jared Polis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Thursday, March 26 through April 11. Polis said this means the public needs to stay at home, only interacting with members of their household. Essential facilities will remain open, including both grocery stores and liquor stores. Restaurants will also be allowed to continue offering takeout and pickup orders. But Polis said nonessential stores, many of which have been closed for days now, will continue to stay closed…
 Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 6 a.m. Thursday through April 11.

