Obama's former economic advisor says Trump is ignoring the most important rule of virus economics — and warns the usual recession playbook is futile against COVID-19

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Obama's former economic advisor says Trump is ignoring the most important rule of virus economics — and warns the usual recession playbook is futile against COVID-19· Austan Goolsbee, the former economic advisor to President Obama, says "the number one rule of virus economics is that you have to stop the virus before you can do anything about economics."
· Goolsbee says after controlling the virus you need to provide relief so that nobody starves or has to liquidate everything due to a...
