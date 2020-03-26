U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel demand drops as virus effects start to hit: EIA Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, but one-week demand for fuels showed its biggest drop since December in the first inkling that the coronavirus pandemic is denting the country's energy demand. 👓 View full article

