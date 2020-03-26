Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Flight Centre to stand down or 6,000 staff globally amidst coronavirus economic downturn

Flight Centre to stand down or 6,000 staff globally amidst coronavirus economic downturn

SBS Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A total 6,000 Flight Centre support and sales roles across the globe will either be stood down or, in some instances, become redundant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland Travel company Flight Centre will stand down thousands of Australian staff as it tackles the coronavirus impact on… https://t.co/T8ogrvHhOA 1 minute ago

KerryAnnSmith1

Kerry-Ann Smith RT @SBSNews: A total of 6,000 Flight Centre support and sales roles across the globe will either be stood down or, in some instances, becom… 5 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News A total of 6,000 Flight Centre support and sales roles across the globe will either be stood down or, in some insta… https://t.co/NDBDBJi1t4 33 minutes ago

jerome19419

Kete Veitayaki RT @9NewsAUS: JUST IN: Flight Centre will stand down 3,800 people in Australia, pause marketing, and cut senior executive pay by 50%. #9New… 55 minutes ago

ChristineMinch1

Christine Mincham RT @7NewsAustralia: BREAKING: Virus-ravaged travel firm @flightcentreAU says an initial 6,000 of its global sales and support staff globall… 1 hour ago

incommunicardo

Ophila RT @7NewsMelbourne: Virus-ravaged travel firm @flightcentreAU says an initial 6,000 of its global sales and support staff globally will eit… 2 hours ago

nobby15

💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 Flight Centre to stand down or sack 6000 as market jumps again https://t.co/b5FvH27oOM via @InQldMedia 2 hours ago

SimonRowles1

Simon Rowles / Beyonde Flight Centre to stand down 3800 staff around Australia https://t.co/EJgWho64sq via @smh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.