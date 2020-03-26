Global  

Indian LNG importers invoke force majeure as gas demand slumps - sources

Reuters India Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers have issued force majeure notices to suppliers as domestic gas demand and port operations are hit by a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, industry sources told Reuters.
