Indian LNG importers invoke force majeure as gas demand slumps - sources Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers have issued force majeure notices to suppliers as domestic gas demand and port operations are hit by a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, industry sources told Reuters. 👓 View full article

0

