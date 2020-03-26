Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kin Mining intersects shallow gold grading up to 12.2 g/t at Comedy King

Kin Mining intersects shallow gold grading up to 12.2 g/t at Comedy King

Proactive Investors Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Kin Mining Ltd (ASX:KIN) has received final assay results at the Comedy King prospect, which continue to define near-surface gold mineralisation at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora Western Australia.

The samples were generated from the aircore (AC) drilling progam completed in December 2019.

These 1 metre samples were collected from 4 metre composite samples greater than 0.1g/t gold to allow for better definition of the mineralised zones.

Best results from Comedy King include:· 3 metres at 5.45 g/t gold from 5 metres, including 1 metre at 11.1 g/t gold from 6 metres;
· 2 metres at 6.7 g/t from 5 metres, including 1 metre at 12.2 g/t gold from 5 metres; and
· 2 metres at 5.88 g/t from 3 metres.

A full interpretation of all the recent drilling results in conjunction with previous drilling results is ongoing.

Follow-up drilling is continuing as planned with an aircore rig currently operating on site and RC drilling set to begin this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newswiresau

Newswires $KIN Kin Mining intersects shallow gold grading up to 12.2 g/t at Comedy King (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/OoyPalYDw8 4 hours ago

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Kin Mining intersects shallow gold grading up to 12.2 g/t at Comedy King https://t.co/2j9sOzpEuU #ASXStockBot #ASX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.