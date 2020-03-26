Kin Mining intersects shallow gold grading up to 12.2 g/t at Comedy King

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Kin Mining Ltd (ASX:KIN) has received final assay results at the Comedy King prospect, which continue to define near-surface gold mineralisation at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora Western Australia.



The samples were generated from the aircore (AC) drilling progam completed in December 2019.



These 1 metre samples were collected from 4 metre composite samples greater than 0.1g/t gold to allow for better definition of the mineralised zones.



Best results from Comedy King include:· 3 metres at 5.45 g/t gold from 5 metres, including 1 metre at 11.1 g/t gold from 6 metres;

· 2 metres at 6.7 g/t from 5 metres, including 1 metre at 12.2 g/t gold from 5 metres; and

· 2 metres at 5.88 g/t from 3 metres.



A full interpretation of all the recent drilling results in conjunction with previous drilling results is ongoing.



Follow-up drilling is continuing as planned with an aircore rig currently operating on site and RC drilling set to begin this week.


