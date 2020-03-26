Emerald Clinics telehealth service supports patient appointments during pandemic

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Emerald Clinics Ltd (ASX:EMD) reports that business has remained stable despite the restrictions being enforced across Australia due to COVID-19, with the patient count continuing to grow, referrals remaining steady and around 80% of recent appointments completed via telehealth. The company plans to extend its real-world evidence (RWE) platform, which it believes could support the growing need to monitor COVID-19 patients and those self-isolating. Emerald managing director and chief executive officer Dr Michael Winlo said: “Our team has been working quickly to extend our RWE platform so we can help address the COVID-19 pandemic for Australian patients and citizens. “Emerald has unique resources such as a team of research focussed clinicians, a RWE platform and a Telehealth service that can respond to the circumstances. “We look forward to exploring this further with several interested parties.” Telehealth services Considering the COVID-19 challenges, the company has implemented numerous measures to keep both staff and patients safe, while developing and expanding telehealth services. In addition to simply engaging with a patient over the phone or video conference, the Emerald telehealth service can integrate remote patient health monitoring tools, patient medical records, medication management and other data gathering tools, that provide a much richer and more useful suite of information for the patient and the care giver. The service is available for all consultations, while still allowing Emerald to gather key real-world data from its patients. Health system support Emerald's RWE platform can help support the growing need to monitor patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and those required to self-isolate by improving the understanding of what symptoms and other clinical risk factors are most relevant to assist rapid patient triage patients and help reduce unnecessary strain on the hospital system. The company believes its system can help test and monitor several novel therapies and care approaches that are being trialled globally to assist patients in the absence of a vaccine for COVID-19. To date, these initial approaches remain incomplete and confidential and the company notes that there is no guarantee that such approaches will evolve into binding agreements. Emerald notes however, that the current COVID-19 situation is dynamic and subject to change. 👓 View full article

