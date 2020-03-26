UK to pay two million self-employed workers through coronavirus - Times

Global  

Reuters India Thursday, 26 March 2020
The British government will on Thursday announce plans to help around 2 million of the country's 5 million self-employed workers through the coronavirus outbreak by paying money directly into their bank accounts, the Times newspaper reported.
Coronavirus home test delivery a 'matter of days' away

Coronavirus home test delivery a ‘matter of days’ away 01:43

 Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, tells MPs that home-testing of Covid-19 could be reality in the UK within a week. Public Health England says 3.5 million tests have been bought and will be available in the “near future”. The tests will...

