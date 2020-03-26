UK to pay two million self-employed workers through coronavirus - Times
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The British government will on Thursday announce plans to help around 2 million of the country's 5 million self-employed workers through the coronavirus outbreak by paying money directly into their bank accounts, the Times newspaper reported.
Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, tells MPs that home-testing of Covid-19 could be reality in the UK within a week. Public Health England says 3.5 million tests have been bought and will be available in the “near future”. The tests will...
