Ford recalling more than 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that it's recalling more than 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models due to potential problems with doors possibly coming open. The recall affects 2014-15 Ford Fiesta vehicles, 2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles, and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ models. The automaker (NYSE: F) said the recall affects 248,912 vehicles in the United States, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada. "In affected vehicles, the latch pawl spring-tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas…