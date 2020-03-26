Global  

Ford recalling more than 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020
Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that it's recalling more than 250,000 Fiesta, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models due to potential problems with doors possibly coming open. The recall affects 2014-15 Ford Fiesta vehicles, 2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles, and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ models. The automaker (NYSE: F) said the recall affects 248,912 vehicles in the United States, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada. "In affected vehicles, the latch pawl spring-tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas…
Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches 00:36

 Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. Story: https://bit.ly/33MFM39

