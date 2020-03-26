US jobless claims spike to a record 3.3 million as coronavirus triggers widespread unemployment Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A record number of people in the US filed claims for unemployment insurance last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

· US weekly jobless claims for the week ending March 21 were 3,283,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

· Economists will be watching future reports to see how bad the situation in the US really is... · A record number of people in the US filed claims for unemployment insurance last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.· US weekly jobless claims for the week ending March 21 were 3,283,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.· Economists will be watching future reports to see how bad the situation in the US really is 👓 View full article

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday said more than one million California residents filed for unemployment this past two weeks in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, and a number of SoCal residents are wondering how long they'll have to struggle.

