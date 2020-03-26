Global  

US jobless claims spike to a record 3.3 million as coronavirus triggers widespread unemployment

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
US jobless claims spike to a record 3.3 million as coronavirus triggers widespread unemployment· A record number of people in the US filed claims for unemployment insurance last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· US weekly jobless claims for the week ending March 21 were 3,283,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
· Economists will be watching future reports to see how bad the situation in the US really is...
News video: Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic Creating Financial Hardship For California Residents

Worsening Coronavirus Pandemic Creating Financial Hardship For California Residents 02:22

 Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday said more than one million California residents filed for unemployment this past two weeks in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, and a number of SoCal residents are wondering how long they'll have to struggle.

