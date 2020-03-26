Global  

Missouri removing restrictions on benefits as unemployment claims spike

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said the state is loosening restrictions on unemployment benefits as the number of jobless nationwide surges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parson said the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is waiving the normal one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance claims in an effort to decrease processing times. The state is also relaxing its requirement that claimants show they've made at least three attempts to find work in the prior…
