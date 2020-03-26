Investors gain Rs 11.12L cr in 3 days of market rally

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Investor wealth rose for the third consecutive day on Thursday, gaining Rs 11,12,088.78 crore in three days, as equity markets continued their sharp rally. In three days, the index has gained 3,965.53 points. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 11,12,088.78 crore to Rs 1,12,99,025.06 crore in three days.


