Dow climbs 500 points as coronavirus stimulus bill offsets dismal jobless-claims report

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Dow climbs 500 points as coronavirus stimulus bill offsets dismal jobless-claims report**

· *US stocks pared losses early Thursday as investors shrugged off a huge number of ** weekly jobless claims spurred by coronavirus-induced layoffs. *
· *Investor optimism continued to gain build** around the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by the Senate late Wednesday. *
· *The bill includes...
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

lindamac12steps

Linda “TRUMP 2020” MacDougall RT @musicandguns1: Coronavirus live updates: US overtakes China for most cases; American Airlines flight attendant dies; Dow climbs 1,351 p… 3 days ago

musicandguns1

music & guns Coronavirus live updates: US overtakes China for most cases; American Airlines flight attendant dies; Dow climbs 1,… https://t.co/Sovxtkm3fU 3 days ago

goodluckthanks

#dogsrbetter Coronavirus live updates: US overtakes China for most cases; American Airlines flight attendant dies; Dow climbs 1,… https://t.co/qSAVWufT0E 4 days ago

anndypark41

joan. joan Coronavirus live updates: US overtakes China for most cases; American Airlines flight attendant dies; Dow climbs 1,… https://t.co/lFDT2rrbZP 4 days ago

MorekarNilesh

Nilesh Morekar Coronavirus live updates: US overtakes China for most cases; American Airlines flight attendant dies; Dow climbs 1,… https://t.co/qRq4VHzBFU 4 days ago

dolocaldigital

DoLocal Digital Marketing Agency RT @businessinsider: Dow climbs 500 points as coronavirus stimulus bill offsets dismal jobless claims report… https://t.co/SIyW4T8KfN 4 days ago

realtalktruthD

Asante Dow climbs 800 points as coronavirus stimulus bill offsets dismal jobless-claims report - https://t.co/3podW4EwF6 5 days ago

oncedeferred

@OnceDeferred #DemCast Dow climbs 800 points as #coronavirus stimulus bill offsets dismal jobless-claims report - https://t.co/W0EzjiQ35c 5 days ago

