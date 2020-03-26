Here are the details on Southwest's Hawaii schedule cuts

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Southwest Airlines is dramatically reducing its Hawaii schedule after the state's governor asked people not to visit the islands amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is slashing Hawaii capacity to two roundtrip flights per day between Oakland and Honolulu starting April 5, a company executive said in a blog post. For inter-island flights, Southwest will reduce operations to two daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu and the neighboring islands with the exception of Kahului,… 👓 View full article

