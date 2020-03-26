Here are the details on Southwest's Hawaii schedule cuts
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Southwest Airlines is dramatically reducing its Hawaii schedule after the state's governor asked people not to visit the islands amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is slashing Hawaii capacity to two roundtrip flights per day between Oakland and Honolulu starting April 5, a company executive said in a blog post. For inter-island flights, Southwest will reduce operations to two daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu and the neighboring islands with the exception of Kahului,…