Yes Bank board approves fund raising of Rs 5,000 crore

Cash-starved private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore by way of share sale, including qualified institutions and rights issue. The board at its meeting has approved subject to receipt of requisite approvals, raising of funds for an additional amount aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crores Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.


