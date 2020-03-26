Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Federal resources for small businesses

Federal resources for small businesses

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Here’s a compilation of federal government resources and links for small and midsized businesses, from emergency financial relief to counseling services. This will be updated as new information becomes available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing continuous updates to its guidance for businesses and employers on its Covid-19 website. The U.S. Senate passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill March 25 and the House is expected to pass it on Friday. In addition to $1,200…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Small Businesses Look To Customer's Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Small Businesses Look To Customer's Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic 01:52

 Gov. Tim Walz announced small businesses will be able to have federal support from the impact of COVID-19. But one small business owner raises concerns of taking on more debt, Kate Raddatz reports (1:52). WCCO 4 News at 10 - March 22, 2020

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveGHSSDL

Dave Cotie GHS Relief Navigator from @ExtensisGroup A Hub For #SmallBusiness #financialaid - Federal, state, local, and private… https://t.co/DI40oTDGza 17 minutes ago

ElectDemi

Demi Busatta Cabrera RT @Daniel_PerezFL: Our small businesses directly benefit our economy. The Federal and State governments have dedicated resources to assist… 54 minutes ago

cndyburton1

Cindy Burton RT @DrBuckinghamTX: Here is a comprehensive list of state and federal resources to assist Texas’ small businesses who may need help. #sd24… 59 minutes ago

wcismag

West Coast Industrial Solutions (WCIS) Magazine RT @SBAgov: TODAY AT 2PM ET: Join us for a webinar on options for small businesses participating in the HUBZone program during #COVID19.… 1 hour ago

DrBuckinghamTX

Dawn Buckingham Here is a comprehensive list of state and federal resources to assist Texas’ small businesses who may need help.… https://t.co/61QAGjA3Rs 1 hour ago

kingtaxsvcs

Sandra King Federal disaster loans up to $2 million have been made available to small businesses and nonprofits significantly a… https://t.co/WrnO9D0WBx 2 hours ago

AndrewDonovan

Andrew Donovan RT @RepJohnKatko: Glad to be on @NewsChannel9 last night to discuss the CARES Act, a bill that will provide relief to working families and… 2 hours ago

RepJohnKatko

Rep. John Katko Glad to be on @NewsChannel9 last night to discuss the CARES Act, a bill that will provide relief to working familie… https://t.co/Swanj3Du23 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.