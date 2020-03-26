India's economic growth may fall sharply to 2.6% in 2020-21 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: SBI report
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () According to a report by SBI Research's Ecowrap, GDP growth for 2019-20 could also see a downward revision from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, with growth in the fourth quarter of the current financial year at 2.5 per cent.
