Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > India's economic growth may fall sharply to 2.6% in 2020-21 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: SBI report

India's economic growth may fall sharply to 2.6% in 2020-21 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: SBI report

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
According to a report by SBI Research's Ecowrap, GDP growth for 2019-20 could also see a downward revision from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, with growth in the fourth quarter of the current financial year at 2.5 per cent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Covid-19 growth rate in India appears to be stable in initial trends: Health Ministry

Covid-19 growth rate in India appears to be stable in initial trends: Health Ministry 05:50

 The government on Thursday said there was no hard evidence of coronavirus pandemic having reached the community transmissions stage in India and added that the rate of expansion of the disease appeared to be stabilising in the country. “While the numbers of #Covid19 cases are increasing, the rate...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Closing the wealth gap [Video]

Closing the wealth gap

The gap between the super-rich and the rest of the world is widening, as wealth continues to be owned by a small minority, according to a new report by global non-profit, Oxfam. Over 2,000 of the..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:58Published
Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report [Video]

Global CO2 emissions plateaued last year: Report

PARIS — A new report by the International Energy Agency has found that global carbon emissions flattened in 2019, following two years of increased emissions. The U.S. also decreased its carbon..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Mixed

Indian shares gave up early gains to end mixed on Friday as coronavirus worries persisted and Moody's Investors Service slashed India's economic growth...
RTTNews

FY21 GDP growth may crash to 3-decade low on Covid-19

he impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent 21-day countrywide lockdown will push India’s GDP growth to 2.6% for FY21, the lowest in nearly three...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.