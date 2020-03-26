Covid-19 coronavirus: TVNZ and Les Mills to bring fitness classes to Kiwi screens during lockdown

Global  

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: TVNZ and Les Mills to bring fitness classes to Kiwi screens during lockdownTVNZ and Les Mills are collaborating to ensure the nation gets its exercise fix during the lockdown. From next week, the pair will be making daily group fitness classes available Monday to Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1 as well as a follow-up...
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Fitness instructors making the switch to virtual classes

Fitness instructors making the switch to virtual classes 01:47

 On Sunday, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order shutting down dining areas for restaurants, and closing gyms and fitness centers. Now, several fitness instructors are moving their classes online.

