Covid-19 coronavirus: TVNZ and Les Mills to bring fitness classes to Kiwi screens during lockdown Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

TVNZ and Les Mills are collaborating to ensure the nation gets its exercise fix during the lockdown. From next week, the pair will be making daily group fitness classes available Monday to Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1 as well as a follow-up...

