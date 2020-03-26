Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pandemic triggers staggering spike in Tennessee's unemployment claims

Pandemic triggers staggering spike in Tennessee's unemployment claims

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
In one week, an unprecedented number of Tennesseans filed claims for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the economy and business owners shut down or slash headcount in an effort to save their companies. The state received almost 39,100 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week of March 15-21, officials announced Thursday. The week before that, residents filed 2,702 new claims — which means the number of new claims surged more than 14 times larger in a seven-day…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Unemployment Claims Spike (3-26-20)

Unemployment Claims Spike (3-26-20)

 Unemployment Claims Spike (3-26-20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.