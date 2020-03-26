Pandemic triggers staggering spike in Tennessee's unemployment claims

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In one week, an unprecedented number of Tennesseans filed claims for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the economy and business owners shut down or slash headcount in an effort to save their companies. The state received almost 39,100 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week of March 15-21, officials announced Thursday. The week before that, residents filed 2,702 new claims — which means the number of new claims surged more than 14 times larger in a seven-day… 👓 View full article

